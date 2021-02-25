Hearing Continued for East Brady Man Accused of Violently Attacking Victims With Shovel

EAST BRADY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an East Brady man who allegedly attacked two victims with a shovel has been continued.

Court documents indicate a preliminary hearing for 49-year-old Brian Eugene Beabout was continued on February 23 and is scheduled to resume at 8:30 a.m. on April 13.

Beabout faces the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury with a deadly weapon, Felony 2 (two counts)



– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

He is currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in East Brady Borough in late January.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:07 p.m. on Wednesday, January 27, New Bethlehem Borough Police were dispatched to East First Street in East Brady Borough, Clarion County, for a report of a domestic incident that became physical.

Police then made contact with the victims who reported that Brian Beabout became angry over being told he should go see his probation officer, and he began to attack the victims. The victims then tried to restrain Beabout from attacking them, and he left the residence and began sending messages.

According to the complaint, the messages included profanity, as well as threats against the victims.

Beabout then reportedly returned to the house, broke in the back door of the residence with a shovel in his hand, and ran into the bedroom where another altercation then occurred, the complaint states.

The victims told police they restrained Beabout again until he calmed down, and he then left the residence a second time. However, he returned with another shovel, entered the residence again, and hit one of the victims in the face with the shovel, causing an injury just below the victim’s right eye, according to the complaint.

During all of the altercations, Beabout attempted to swing the shovel at the victims, who were trying to block and wrestle the shovel out of his hands, the complaint notes.

Beabout was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 28.

