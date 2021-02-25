Join the Explore Team: Editor-in-Chief

EYT Media Group, Inc., the parent company of explore814.com, exploreClarion.com, exploreVenango.com, exploreJeffersonPA.com, D9Sports.com, CookForest.com, Explore TV and The Explore Radio Network, has an immediate opening for a Full-time Editor-in-Chief.

JOB TITLE: Editor-in-Chief

JOB DESCRIPTION

The Editor-in-Chief will manage the creation of content across all media platforms. Main responsibilities of the Editor include, but are not limited to determine look and feel of content, manage reporters, photo-journalists, and web editors, create daily editorial schedules, monitoring competitors, and managing social media.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

– Manage daily content workflow

– Generate interesting and original local news content

– Manage Web Editors, Photo-Journalists, Web Editors, and Freelance Reporters

– Cover meetings, court hearings, and other events when needed

– Oversee Social Media accounts

KEY SKILLS AND ACCOUNTABILITIES

– Attention to detail is a must

– Understand the importance of timely news

– Possess a strong understanding of the daily news cycle

– Must be computer savvy and have a strong understanding of technology

– Willingness to take on any task, regardless of the size and difficulty of the task

– Willingness to adapt to non-traditional news cycle practices

– Maintain an on-call schedule

EXPERIENCE

– BA or BS in English, communications or journalism

– 5+ years of journalism experience, digital journalism experience required

– Broad knowledge of various social media platforms

– Publisher-specific experience necessary

– WordPress Experience a plus

– Experience and familiarity with legal system and court documents

POSITION TYPE: Full-time

LOCATION: Clarion, Pennsylvania

COMPENSATION: Competitive salary based on experience and qualifications – $50,000 – $65,000/year

BENEFITS

– Health insurance

– Retirement plan

– Paid Time Off

– Fuel Reimbursement

– Free Pizza

APPLICATION PROCESS: E-mail cover letter, resume, three references, at least three writing samples, and any grammatical errors in this job listing to jobs@exploreyourtown.com. No phone calls, please.

ABOUT EYT MEDIA GROUP, INC.

EYT Media Group, Inc., established in 2010, is a fast-growing media company based in Clarion, Pa. The company operates a network of hyperlocal news and information websites in Western Pennsylvania, including www.exploreClarion.com, www.exploreJeffersonPA.com, www.exploreVenango.com, D9Sports.com and newly acquired CookForest.com. The network of sites attracts over 1,000,000 users per month. The company also runs the Explore TV and EYT Radio Network.

NEAREST MAJOR MARKET: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

