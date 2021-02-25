K. William “Bill” Bailey, 81, of Cranberry, died Friday, February 19, 2021 at Bayside Health Center in Brooksville, Florida.

He was born in Sharon on May 3, 1939 to the late Kenneth Earl and Ruth Irene (Williams) Bailey.

He attended Youngstown University to study music before being drafted to the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Alaska and played the trombone for the Army Band.

He was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City.

Bill had a passion for music. He was a well known musician playing bass guitar in many local bands, playing rock music, jazz, and disco, including his own group, “Strawberry Blue.” Bill loved to share his musical talents with the local high schools by playing in the pit orchestra for their musicals. He also played with the Silver Cornet Band. Bill played and built Native American flutes and enjoyed playing them everywhere he went; he referred to himself as the “Flute man.”

He and his wife enjoyed spending time at their second home in Florida for many years.

Mr. Bailey served as an administrator of buildings and grounds, and also transportation, for the Franklin School District for 30 years.

He was married in Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City on January 22, 1966 to the former Hilda Flinchbaugh, and she survives.

Also surviving are three children: Buffy Burchfield of Cranberry, Suzi Young of Cranberry, and Ron Bailey and his wife Cindy of Georgia; seven grandchildren: Orion Burchfield and his partner Autumn of Franklin, Ian Burchfield of Cranberry, Colin Young and his wife Kya of Seneca, Becca Burchfield of Cranberry, Arin Bailey of Tennessee, Addie Bailey of New Hampshire, and Ally Young of Cranberry and her boyfriend Jacob Umstead; and two great-grandchildren, Zaria and Lux.

Bill is also survived by two brothers, Ed (Bev) Bailey, and Dan (Patty) Bailey; a sister-in-law, Ruth Bailey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Alan Bailey.

A private visitation and service will be held for the immediate family, officiated by Pastor J. Michael Parsh of Good Hope Lutheran Church. A memorial celebration will be held later this Spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Hope Lutheran Church, 800 Moran St., Oil City, PA 16301.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

To express online condolences to Bill’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.