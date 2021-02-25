Mary E. Trimble, 78, of Rock Hill, SC (and formerly of the Franklin area), passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 in the White Oaks Manor Nursing Home in York, SC.

Born May 5, 1942 in Hannasville (Canal Township), she was a daughter of the late Ellis L. and Arlene T. (Rough) Yarnell. On November 17, 1961, she married the love of her life, Charles “Chuck” E. Trimble; he survives her.

For most of her professional life, Mary was a teacher and secretary for Stoneboro Wesleyan School. She also worked as an Administrative Assistant for Stantec.

With a love of the simpler things, Mary found great pleasure in quilting and was a member of both the South Carolina Quilters and the York County Quilters. She also had a taste for tea and enjoyed many tea parties with her friends and the other members of the Southern Sippers Tea Group. She was a member of the Canal Wesleyan Methodist Church; was previously a conference treasurer for the Missionary Society of the Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church, and enjoyed attending services when she lived in Pennsylvania.

On nice days, Mary could also be found tending to her garden and sharing in the joys of photography with her husband, Chuck.

In addition to her husband, Mary will be forever remembered by her daughter, Annette M. Williams and her husband, Craig; her three grandchildren, Lee A. Williams and his wife, Becky, Abigail A. Beard and her husband, Justin, and Kelly M. Stromek and her husband, Ryan; her eight great-grandchildren, Brayden, Carter, Lincoln, and Violet Beard, Rain and Falcon Stromek, and Erin and Kaitlyn Williams; her brother, Darwin “Buck” Yarnell; and by her sister, Marie Baer.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her step-mother, Stella Crisman; her four brothers, Paul, Wayne, Burton, and Fred Yarnell; and by her sister, Marjorie Shorts.

Mary was laid to rest in Peters Cemetery, where private prayers were given by Pastor Doug Strawn of the Canal Wesleyan Methodist Church.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

