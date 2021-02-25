 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Michael Patton Advising: Why Purchase Life Insurance?

Thursday, February 25, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Michael-Patton-new-e1545260474797-1024x933
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Why Purchase Life Insurance?

We’ve all heard about the importance of having life insurance, but is it really necessary? Usually, the answer is “yes,” but it depends on your specific situation. If you have a family who relies on your income, then it is imperative to have life insurance protection. If you’re single and have no major assets to protect, then you may not need coverage.

In the event of your untimely death, your beneficiaries can use funds from a life insurance policy for funeral and burial expenses, probate, estate taxes, day care, and any number of everyday expenses. Funds can be used to pay for your children’s education and take care of debts or a mortgage that hasn’t been paid off. Life insurance funds can also be added to your spouse’s retirement savings.

READ MORE HERE

Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400

Toll-free 1-877-547-2751

Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com

Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttps://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.


