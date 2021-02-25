Police Release Details of Crash Involving Local Man

BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Fryburg man managed to escape injuries after his vehicle slammed into a tree in western Clearfield County earlier this month.

According to DuBois-based State Police, the accident happened around 9:38 a.m. on February 11, on Dutch Road, just east of Salem Road, in Brady Township, Clearfield County.

Police say 27-year-old Joseph M. Lacombe, of Fryburg, was operating a 2011 Dodge RAM 4500, traveling west on Dutch Road when his vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree.

Lacombe was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

PSP DuBois released the above report on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.



