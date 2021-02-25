 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Police Release Details of Crash Involving Local Man

Thursday, February 25, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsBRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Fryburg man managed to escape injuries after his vehicle slammed into a tree in western Clearfield County earlier this month.

According to DuBois-based State Police, the accident happened around 9:38 a.m. on February 11, on Dutch Road, just east of Salem Road, in Brady Township, Clearfield County.

Police say 27-year-old Joseph M. Lacombe, of Fryburg, was operating a 2011 Dodge RAM 4500, traveling west on Dutch Road when his vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree.

Lacombe was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

PSP DuBois released the above report on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.