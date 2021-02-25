 

Richard Barger

Thursday, February 25, 2021 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-VtmkFeNse92TFxRichard Barger, 80, of Tylersburg, died Monday afternoon, February 22, 2021 at his home.

Born in Callensburg on June 15, 1940, he was the son of the late Jardine and Twila Lewis Barger.

He was a graduate Keystone High School and proudly served his county in the U.S. Army.

On May 18, 1968 in Callensburg, he married the former Bonnie Kirkwood.

Mr. Barger retired from Ford Motor Company in Sandusky, Ohio as a laborer.

He was a member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church and was a former member and past commander of the Clarion American Legion.

He enjoyed Leather and Woodworking and watching Nascar racing.

In addition to his wife, Bonnie, he is survived by two daughters; Jayme (Terry) DeFoor and Jodi (Raymon) Chadwell; a sister, Linda Pennington; and three grandchildren, Shania DeFoor, Raylyn and Lainey Chadwell.

Those preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, are two brothers, Floyd and James Barger.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions there will be no public visitation at this time.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


