SPONSORED: Beverage-Air Offers Space Saving Options and Is Now Hiring
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Beverage-Air, in Brookville, manufactures a variety of appliances to suit your needs.
What do you do when your church can’t afford a walk-in freezer/cooler or doesn’t have the room? You think outside the box and order a few undercounter freezers and a top-mount refrigerator and freezer. Now you have plenty of room!
For 70+ years, Beverage-Air has been the leader in innovative refrigeration equipment solutions.
Founded in 1944 by John Buffington, Beverage-Air is a leading manufacturer of commercial refrigeration equipment for the food service industry. John invented the first horizontal bottle cooler and filed the patent almost 70 years ago. In 1946, John brought his brother Herman Buffington into the business. Beverage-Air has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality refrigeration products that set the standard for the industry.
Want to be part of the Beverage-Air team?
Beverage-Air is seeking great minds and enthusiastic employees to work in Assembly.
Starting pay rates are $13.50 with regular progression. Benefits are available the first month after hire and vacation and holiday pay after a 90-day, probationary period!
Beverage-Air is accepting applications both on the web and at their site in Brookville.
NEW Weekend Assembly Position Added!
The work is from Friday to Sunday, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. When employees have a 36-hour perfect attendance week, they will be given a four-hour, perfect attendance bonus, making each week a full 40 hours a week.
*An Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, or protected veteran status and will not be discriminated against on the basis of disability.
*If you are an individual with a disability and would like to request a reasonable accommodation as part of the employment selection process, please contact Staci Zug at 814-220-0103.
