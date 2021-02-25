SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Announces Features for Thursday Through Saturday & Upcoming Musical Entertainment
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Wanango Country Club is offering these amazing specials this Thursday through Saturday.
DINE-IN, TAKE-OUT, and CURBSIDE PICK-UP available.
THURSDAY, FRIDAY, & SATURDAY NIGHTS
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Reservations for dine-in are recommended. Call them at 814-676-8133 or e-mail wanangocountryclub@gmail.com.
To order for take-out or curbside pickup please call 814-676-8133 and use option #2.
They will start answering the phone at 3:00 p.m.
THURSDAY NIGHT’S FEATURES
Appetizers-
Chicken and Sausage Gumbo Soup- $5
Chef Jeff’s award winning soup.
Spinach and Artichoke Dip- $7
Served with tortilla chips.
Entrees-
Steak Fajita Mashed Potato Bowl- $24
Steak strips with sautéed peppers and onions over mashed potatoes, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese and tortilla strips.
Catch of the Day- Sea Bass- $24
Broiled with a basil, lemon garlic butter sauce or pan seared atop a potato pancake, asparagus and bacon- Dijon cream.
Dessert Du Jour-
Blueberry Cobbler- $6
Chocolate Lava Cake- $8
Features from the Bar-
Magic Hat #9- $5
Dry, crisp, refreshing, not quite pale ale.
Whiskey Smash- $8
Markers Mark/ simple syrup/ muddled mint and lemon.
FRIDAY NIGHT’S FEATURES
Appetizers-
Entrees-
Beer Battered Fish Fry Dinner- $16
Haddock filet dipped in our blend of suds and spices; fried golden brown. Served with our house cut fries, house slaw, and tarter sauce.
Catch of the Day- Sea Bass- $26
Broiled with a basil, lemon garlic butter sauce or pan seared atop a potato pancake, asparagus and bacon- Dijon cream.
Dessert Du Jour-
Blueberry Cobbler- $6
Chocolate Lava Cake- $8
Features from the Bar-
SATURDAY NIGHT’S FEATURES
Appetizers-
Entrees-
Catch of the Day- Sea Bass- $26
Broiled with a basil, lemon garlic butter sauce or pan seared atop a potato pancake, asparagus and bacon- Dijon cream.
Slow Roasted Prime Rib au Jus- $26
Served with a horseradish sauce, baked potato and sautéed fresh vegetables.
Garlic Butter and Herb Chicken Cheese Tortellini- $18
Chicken breast, tomatoes, and asparagus tossed with cheese tortellini and garlic butter.
Dessert Du Jour-
Don’t miss the Saturday Night Live Music series from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Upcoming musicians include:
Jonathan Nolan- February 27th
Randy Moorehead- March 6th
Mike Leslie- March 13th
Ricky Hardt- March 20th
Bill Carey- March 27th
Their new Dine-In, Take-Out, or Curbside Pick-Up menu is also available.
DINE-IN/TAKE-OUT/CURBSIDE PICK-UP MENU
Appetizers-
Wanango Tango Shrimp- $11.00
Bavarian Pretzels- $8.00
Served with our beer cheese or house mighty mustard sauce
Reno Fries- $11.00
Pulled pork, queso, tomatoes, bacon, & jalapenos over house cut fries
Wings
Bone-In- 10 for $11.00
Boneless- 12 for $10.00
Wet Sauces: albatross, BBQ, Buffalo, butter & garlic, cajun BBQ, garlic butter Parm., jerk, honey mustard, holy moly, hot, mighty mustard, Nasty Nate’s
Dry Rubs: Cajun, cranch, lemon pepper
Ranch veggies & ranch or bleu cheese-$1.00
Salads
Classic Greens Salad- $8.00
Add grilled or blackened chicken- $2.00
Add Wanango Tango Shrimp- $3.00
Caesar Salad- $8.00
Add grilled or blackened chicken- $2.00
Add Wanango Tango Shrimp- $3.00
Sandwiches-
** All sandwiches come with chips or fresh cut fries**
Bavarian Ham & Swiss Pretzel- $11.00
Served with mighty mustard sauce
Classic Reuben on Marble Rye- $12.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich on Brioche- $11.00
Served with lettuce, tomato & cilantro lime aioli
Options: plain or spicy
Add cheese- $.75
Fried Fish Sandwich on Brioche- $11.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, & tartar
Add Cheese- $.75
Beef on Weck- $13.00
Slow roasted beef topped with Swiss cheese on Weck
Option: side of horseradish
Kiddies-
Cheese or pepperoni pizza- $7.00
Chicken nuggets & fries- $7.00
Desserts-
House Cobbler- $6.00
Brownie- $5.00
Dinners-
** All Dinners come with side classic greens salad**
Southern Fried Chicken & Biscuits- $17.00
Southern fried chicken served with mashed potatoes & buttermilk biscuits smothered in sausage country gravy
12 oz. Strip Steak- $28.00
Served topped with our signature steak sauce, a side of mashed potatoes, & vegetable du jour
Chicken Marsala- $20.00
Chicken sautéed with mushrooms & green onions in a Marsala wine sauce served with mashed potatoes & vegetable du jour
Salmon “FORE” Ways- $19.00
Just Pick One!
All served with wild rice & vegetable du jour
1. Pecan crusted with a raspberry glaze
2. Blackened
3. Sweet chili glazed
4. Garlic butter & lemon pepper
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or wanangocountryclub@gmail.com.
Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.
