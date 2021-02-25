 

State Police Calls: Police Investigating Incidents of Harassment

Thursday, February 25, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)FOREST/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Harassment in Tionesta

Around 3:00 p.m. on February 18, Marienville-based State Police responded to a location on River Street in Tionesta Borough, Forest County, for a report of possible threats being made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Harassment in Canal Township

Around 1:13 p.m. on February 21, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Old Route 233 in Canal Township, Venango County, for a report of harassment through computer and cellular devices.

Police say a known 31-year-old male victim from Cochranton reported that unknown individual(s) gained access to the victim’s computer and cellular devices through the victim’s router, have made numerous anonymous phone calls to the victim, and are selling items on Craigslist, listing the victim’s name and address as a point of origin for the sales.

The investigation is ongoing.


