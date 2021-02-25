Walter Wayne Maxwell, 89, of Miola, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2021 at his residence.

He was born in Miola on May 1, 1931 to the late Walter L. and Mable L. (McCleary) Maxwell.

Wayne graduated from Clarion High school in 1949. He proudly served in the United States Army, 5th Artillery Division, as a staff sergeant during the Korean War. He later served in the Army reserves.

He married Joan E. Steigerwald on November 24, 1955, she survives.

Wayne was a partner in Maxwell-Callihan Lumber, Maxwell Brother’s oil and gas, a school bus driver for Clarion Area School District and worked on the family farm.

Wayne was quick witted and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and most of all, he enjoyed being with his family.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Joan E. Maxwell and their children: Stephen W. (Linda) Maxwell of Tylersburg, Jeffrey A. Maxwell of Clarion, Lori K.(Frank) Teti of Pittsburgh, Diana L.(Jeff) Weaver of Strattanville and Eileen L. Maxwell of Milton, DE. He is also survived by one brother, Richard L. Maxwell of Clarion and sister, Vera Schrecengost of Clarion. In addition, one grandchild, Jeremy S. Maxwell, one great-grandchild, Tina M. Maxwell and one great great-grandchild, Nevaeh Maxwell.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Virginia Callihan, brother Archie Maxwell and grandchild, Tina L. Maxwell.

Funeral services will be private.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the charity of one’s choice.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

