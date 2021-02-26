 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Driver Faces Child Endangerment Charges Following Suspected DUI Crash Near Summerville

Friday, February 26, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

PoliceCLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a teen driver is facing child endangerment and related charges following a suspected DUI crash that occurred in the Summerville area earlier this month.

Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Summerville Corsica Road in Clover Township, Jefferson County, around 8:03 p.m. on February 2.

The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Journey operated by a known 19-year-old Brookville man with a known 13-year-old male juvenile passenger from Mayport.

Police say upon their arrival, they discovered the driver was under the influence of alcohol. He subsequently submitted to chemical testing.

The name of the driver was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Punxsutawney released the above report on Thursday, February 25, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.