Driver Faces Child Endangerment Charges Following Suspected DUI Crash Near Summerville

CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a teen driver is facing child endangerment and related charges following a suspected DUI crash that occurred in the Summerville area earlier this month.

Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Summerville Corsica Road in Clover Township, Jefferson County, around 8:03 p.m. on February 2.

The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Journey operated by a known 19-year-old Brookville man with a known 13-year-old male juvenile passenger from Mayport.

Police say upon their arrival, they discovered the driver was under the influence of alcohol. He subsequently submitted to chemical testing.

The name of the driver was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Punxsutawney released the above report on Thursday, February 25, 2021.



