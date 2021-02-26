A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Rain likely, mainly between 10pm and 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 33. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday – Rain likely, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain showers before 5am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 38.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

