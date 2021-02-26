Ann R. Brinkman

Ann R (Brittner) Brinkman, 75, of Pleasantville passed away at her residence on Wednesday February 24, 2021.

She was born in Pittsburgh on February 25, 1945 and was the daughter of the late Frederick and Anna Thompson Brittner.

Ann grew up in the Millvale Area and graduated from Millvale High School in 1963.

She enjoyed going to flea markets, yard sales, camping, fishing, boating and time with her dogs.

Ann married Kenneth Brinkman on July 25, 1998, and he survives.

She is survived by 2 children; Richard Higgins and wife Helen and Terri Golacinski and husband Paul, grandchildren; David Ross, Tanya Heinrich and husband Derek, Jacob Golacinski, Cody Golacinski, Brody Kyle, and Hannah Higgins: great grandchildren Gage Mikulan and Austin Henirch

Also surviving are siblings Sandy Swank and Patty Brittner, and several nieces and nephews and a special childhood friend Marlene.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter Kelly Higgins, a grandson Richard Higgins III, and a sister Shelley Brittner.

Services will be held at the family’s convenience.

The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

