Brookville Boys Win Clash of the Titans: Feb. 25 Recaps Powered by Eric Shick Insurance

Boys Results

Brookville 62, Karns City 44

In a clash of D9 titans, Brookville emerged comfortable 62-44 victors over Karns City. The Raiders did a tremendous job limiting Karns City’s potent offense, allowing no more than 12 points in a quarter. Jace Miner was the top man for Brookville, scoring 20 points, while Griffin Ruhlman added 12 for the Raiders. Remarkably, the Raiders scored 62 points without making a three-pointer, showing their resolve inside to beat the physically strong Gremlins down low.

Nathan Waltman led the Gremlins with 18 points. Micah Rupp had a strong all-around performance, scoring only two points but registering nine boards, five assists, and four steals. The Raiders rise to 15-1, and Karns City drops to 14-3.

Keystone 61, C-L 55

A tag team of Colin Say and Bret Wingard powered Keystone past C-L, 61-55. Keystone’s victory gives coach Greg Heath 639 career wins, the most of any KSAC head coach. Say led the Panthers with 18 points, while Wingard played the role of glass cleaner, snagging a massive 18 rebounds and scoring 13 points. The Panthers trailed 45-43 heading into the fourth but outscored the Lions in the final frame to snatch the victory.

Jordan Hesdon led all scorers, pouring in 24 points for the Lions. Hayden Callen added 15. Keystone improves their mark to 11-3. C-L is now 7-11.

DuBois Central Catholic 65, Clarion 64

A miraculous beyond half-court buzzer-beater by Harrison Starr won the game for the Cardinals, topping Clarion, 65-64. A German three gave the Bobcats the late lead, but Starr’s miracle shot reversed the Cardinals’ fortunes to sneak the win. Alec Srock led DCC with 20 points, and Damon Foster also scored 14 for the Cardinals.

Cal German led Clarion with 24 points. Beau Verdill also scored 16 for Clarion. The Cardinals improve to 11-6 with the win. Clarion drops to 11-7.

Redbank Valley 59, Moniteau 31

Chris Marshall’s 22 points led the way for the Bulldogs in their 59-31 win over Moniteau. Redbank Valley cruised to their win, putting up big points in the first and third quarters while shutting down Moniteau offensively. Marquese Gardlock added 14 for the Bulldogs, and Bryson Bain contributed 11.

Kyle Pry scored 11 points for Moniteau in the loss. The Bulldogs improve to 11-5, while Moniteau drops to 7-11.

Girls Results

Redbank Valley 54, Cranberry 49

The Bulldogs pulled out their second tight win in as many days, prevailing over Cranberry 54-49. The contest was close throughout, and the game was tied at 34 going into the fourth quarter. Madison Foringer came up big for the Bulldogs, scoring 19 points. Caylen Rearick was the only other Bulldog in double figures, scoring 10. Cranberry’s Ava Ferringer took charge of the Berries offense, scoring 23 points and adding eight boards and three steals.

Kaia Dean scored seven points and grabbed seven rebounds for Cranberry. Redbank Valley improves to 14-4, while Cranberry falls to 4-9.

