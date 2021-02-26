Clarion County Hospitality Industry Could Receive State Recovery Grants

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The hospitality industry in Clarion County may be eligible for COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program grants, according to the Clarion County Commissioners. Clarion County is expected to receive $435,000.00.

Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, and Ed Heasley on Tuesday approved an agreement with Northwest Commission to disburse funding from COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program through grant agreements with eligible businesses in Clarion County.

Governor Tom Wolf earlier announced that $145 million will be distributed across Pennsylvania.

“Northwest Commission will be responsible for the distribution of funds from the state,” said Tharan.

“Some of the businesses covered appear to be travel accommodations, hotels, casinos, bed-and-breakfasts, RV parks, campgrounds, boarding houses, food services, restaurants, caterers, drinking places alcoholic, drinking places non-alcoholic, full-service restaurants, and snack places.”

The Clarion University Small Business Development Center, according to Tharan, has already identified 95 businesses in the county. Announcement of the program came one week ago with tight time frames. More details are expected; $5,000 is a minimum grant, and $50,000 is the maximum. Anything in between must be in increments of $5,000.

Brosius also announced a new large grant for the Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission. The drug-free communities grant for the coalition the last group to provide more programs and services around youth and young adult alcohol and drug prevention.

The grant awards $125,000.00 a year for five years with an option to renew for another five years at the same amount.

Jacqueline Dolby was selected as program coordinator for the Clarion-based program.

Other business included:

• Tharan announced that the next public meeting will be held in person instead of via zoom on Tuesday, March 9. The work session will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the salary board, retirement board, and regular meeting. The meetings are held in the conference room of the administration building at 330 Main Street in Clarion.

• Approved Budget Resolution #1 of 2021. Clarion County has received unanticipated revenue and desires to amend line items for the budget year 2021. The amendment is needed to properly allocate expenditures to pay for executing the AOPC Court Security grant of $12,000.00 from the Administrative Office of PA Courts to be used for court security.

• Services Agreement with Definiti LLC (formerly Boetger & Associates, Inc) for Clarion County Employees’ Retirement System and Trust. Effective Date: March 1, 2021. Cost: $75.00 per month, with an additional $4.00 per retiree fee.

• Service Agreement with Zito Media Communications to provide certain telecommunications or telecommunications-related services. Effective Date: May 1, 2021. Non-Recurring Cost: $3,625.00 Monthly Recurring Cost: $1,647.50.

• Approved the PIMCC (Prison Inmate Medical Cost Containment) 2021 Renewal Fee at a cost of $9,067.00. The Prison Inmate Medical Cost Containment program is a consulting service to help counties save money on the provision of medical services (including a group drug purchasing program) for county prisons.

Personnel Items:

• CYS: Amanda Gregory to participate in the Child Welfare Education for Leadership (CWEL) program for the 2021 academic year.

• County Park: Carol Marshall brought back from layoff status into the position of Park Ranger. Part-time, non-exempt, no more than 29 hours/week. Salary: $9.91/hour. Effective Date: March 1, 2021.

• Public Safety – 9-1-1: New Hire. Jennifer Aaron to fill the vacant position of 9-1-1 Telecommunicator Trainee 1. Full-time, non-exempt, 36/48 hours/week. Salary: $12.00/hour. Effective Date: February 21, 2021.

• Commissioners Office: New Hire. Doug Marshall to fill the vacant position of Clarion County Helper. Temporary, part-time, non-exempt, no more than 29 hours/week. Salary: $9.50/hour. Effective Date: March 1, 2021.

• Assessment: Zachary Stiglitz reclassified the position of Chief Assessor. Full-time, exempt, 37.5 hours/week. Salary: $21.12/hour. Effective Date: February 23, 2021.

• Corrections: Rate Adjustment. Dawson Delp has completed his 720-hour probation period, salary increase per UMWA CBA. Part-time, non-exempt, no more than 29 hours/week. Salary: $13.59/hour. Effective Date: February 14, 2021.

