Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Agnes Bauer’s Creamy Cabbage Soup

This delicious soup by Agnes Bauer is good for the soul!

Ingredients

4 cups chicken broth

2 celery stalks, chopped



1/2 medium head cabbage, shredded1 onion, chopped1 carrot, chopped1/4 cup butter3 Tbsp. flour1 tsp. salt1/4 tsp. pepper2 cups half and half cream1 cup milk2 cups ham, cooked and cubed1/2 tsp. dried thymeChopped parsley for garnish (if desired)

Directions

-Add chicken broth, celery, cabbage, onions, and carrot to a large pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 20 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Stir together cream and milk in a bowl.

-In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add flour, salt, and pepper. Stir to form a smooth paste. Gradually add cream and milk mixture, stirring constantly. Continue to cook and stir until it reaches desired thickness.

-Gradually add cream mixture to vegetable mixture, stirring to combine. Add in ham and thyme. Heat through. Enjoy!

