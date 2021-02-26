Deer Creek Winery to Host Friday Night Music by The Sharrow Brothers
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Stop at Deer Creek Winery after work on Friday night to relax, sip a glass of wine with a meal, and enjoy the start of the weekend with live entertainment.
The Sharrow Brothers will be performing country, classic rock, and soft rock tunes from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Deer Creek Winery is following CDC guidelines.
Wine can be purchased cold by the glass or by the bottle with a meal. Cold beer from North Country Brewery, Yuengling, Straub, or Trails to Ales, soft drinks, coffee, smoothies, and lattes are also available with a meal.
Deer Creek Olive Grove has over 50 flavors of gourmet olive oils and aged balsamic vinegar available; these items are bottled at the winery.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
