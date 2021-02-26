 

Featured Local Job: Full-Time and Part-Time Member Service Representatives/Tellers

Friday, February 26, 2021 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Clarion Federal Credit Union, Pennsylvania’s leading credit union in member benefit, is searching for Full and Part-Time Member Service Representatives to help support member growth in Clarion, Jefferson (Brookville), and Venango Counties (Cranberry).

They are seeking multiple detail oriented people, preferably with cash handling skills.  Clarion Federal Credit Union is looking for the most qualified individuals but will train the right people with strong customer service skills.

The candidates will receive:

  • Very competitive starting salary – based on experience– $12.50 – $13.00 an hour
  • Generous monthly incentive plan
  • Increased pay for Saturday hours worked
  • 401k plan with employer matching
  • Vacation, holiday and sick pay
  • Structured Advancement opportunities
  • Opportunity to be a part of a growing member focused institution

Clarion Federal Credit Union has been ranked, by Callahan and Associates Inc., the top credit union in our peer group for 3+ years for return to the member. We are looking for team members that want to help us continue to grow and progress forward.

Send resume to info@clarionfcu.org


