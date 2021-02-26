Hearing for Rimersburg Man Charged With Threatening Victim at Area Convenience Store Scheduled for Next Week

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing has been scheduled for next week for a Rimersburg man who allegedly harassed and threatened another man at an area convenience store, attempting to provoke a fight.

Court documents indicate 32-year-old Zachery Wayne Steele is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 10:00 a.m. on March 2.

He faces the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Summary

He is currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in December 2020 at a business in Rimersburg Borough.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:30 p.m. on December 12, 2020, New Bethlehem Borough Police received a report of an alleged threat against a known victim.

The victim reported he was at an area convenience store, dropping someone off, when Zachery Steele came into the store and stated: “I’m going to kill you, where you stand. If you were not holding your son I would do it now,” according to the complaint.

Steele allegedly continued to make threats after the initial statement, including: “I will (expletive) blow you away, and I’m going to pound your face in the pavement,” while following the victim around the store and calling him a derogatory term.

The victim then left the business and put his son in his truck. Steele then came toward the victim’s truck and was about to punch his window when the victim pulled out a handgun and pulled back the slide, the complaint states.

The victim did not point the weapon at Steele, only in the air, but Steele then saw the weapon and left the scene, the complaint notes.

The complaint also notes that the victim showed police his valid protection permit.

The victim also reported this behavior has become a “repeated course of conduct” for Steele and said that there have been four times Steele has seen him and has sworn at and threatened him, trying to provoke a physical altercation, the complaint indicates.

Police also obtained statements from two witnesses who corroborated that Steele was in the business and did try to provoke an altercation with the victim.

The complaint states police also attempted to contact Steele regarding the incident; however, he no longer resides at his most recently listed address, and other attempts to reach him have been unsuccessful.

The charges were filed against Steele through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on January 13.

