Local Police Issue Warning Regarding Scam Mail

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Knox Borough Police have issued a warning regarding a mail in scam stemming from Kentucky.

According to police, a handful of Knox area residence have recently filed complaints regarding letters received that were purportedly from the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The letters advised the residents that they are entitled to a monetary amount, for Entitlement Determination for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

Police say the letter then requests documentation of proof of wages and banking information.

Anyone in the area who receives this letter is urged to contact the Knox Borough Police Department at 814-797-1100 and the Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-441-2555.

