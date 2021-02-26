 

Local Woman Escapes Injuries as Vehicle Slams into Tree Trunk

Friday, February 26, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsCLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman escaped injuries after her vehicle slammed into a tree trunk off a roadway in Clover Township on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:05 p.m. on Tuesday, February 23, on Seldom Seen Road just east of Country Club Road, in Clover Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 52-year-old Deana E. Wright, of Clarion, was operating a 2004 Toyota 4-Runner, traveling west on Seldom Seen Road when her vehicle went off of the roadway, struck a tree stump, and then struck an embankment before coming to rest on its driver’s side on the roadway, facing west.

Wright was using a seat belt and was not injured.

She was cited for a traffic violation.

Corsica Volunteer Fire Department, Jefferson County EMS, and Leadbetter Auto Body & Towing also assisted at the scene.


