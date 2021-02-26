Pamela Sue Goforth, 64, of Oil City, died Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a period of declining health.

She is survived by her husband, Stephen L. Goforth.

No services will be held.

Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca is assisting with funeral arrangements.

An online tribute wall is available at www.hilebest.com.

