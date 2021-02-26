SPONSORED: Get a Lifetime Warranty on Your Car Mate Trailer from J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales

 

Friday, February 26, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

jj-trailers-lotSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales, on Rt. 66 in Shippenville is your one-stop trailer shop for all things Car Mate.

With the exclusive Lifetime plus 10 warranty, J&J stocks over 40 Car Mate trailers of all shapes and sizes including enclosed cargos, equipment haulers, utility trailers, and dump trailers. If you are looking for the most dependable enclosed cargo trailers and open utility trailers backed by the industry’s best warranty, choose Car Mate Trailers, Trailers that work for a living.

Carmate Cargo Trailer Warranties Include:

  • Lifetime Roof Warranty
  • Lifetime Warranty on ¾” floor
  • Lifetime Warranty on all lighting
  • 5-year Spring Axle Warranty
  • 10-year Torsion Axle Warranty
  • 3-year Workmanship Warranty

Carmate Utility Trailer Warranties Include:

  • Lifetime Warranty on all lighting
  • 5-year Spring Axle Warranty
  • 10-year Torsion Axle Warranty
  • 3-year Workmanship Warranty

Car-Mate-Trailer-Call-out-F

Inquire within today at 19821 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254 or call 814-226-6066 for more information!

Remember, shop local and always choose QUALITY over QUANTITY!

To learn more about J&J Feeds and Needs and J&J Trailers and Equipment, visit their websites https://www.jandjfeedsandneeds.com or https://jjtrailersales.com/, their Feeds and Needs Facebook page, or their Trailers and Equipment Facebook page.

J&J Feeds and Needs locations:

19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA
Phone: 814-226-6066

135 Allegheny Boulevard
Brookville, PA
Phone: 814-849-0175

6trailers


