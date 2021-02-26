 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Get Your CERTIFIED Pre-Owned Vehicle at Redbank Chevrolet

Friday, February 26, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

trav
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Redbank Chevrolet in New Bethlehem has CERTIFIED pre-owned vehicles available!

(Pictured above: CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT. For more information, see below.)

Redbank Chevrolet is the only dealership in Clarion County that offers Chevrolet, GMC, and Buick CERTIFIED Pre-Owned Vehicles.


Here is a list of reasons to buy a CERTIFIED pre-owned GM vehicle versus a traditional used vehicle:

  • The vehicles able to be certified are model years 2016 or newer with less than 75,000 miles
  • These vehicles go through a 172 point inspection to ensure every aspect is in good working order
  • They include a scheduled maintenance plan
  • Many of these vehicles come with a warranty that covers up to 100,000 miles
  • We offer courtesy transportation and we can even pick up your vehicle so you don’t have to leave home or work!

logo-cpo

Check out the following CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicles at Redbank Chevrolet in New Bethlehem:


CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT

MILES: 23,159
REDBANK CHEVY PRICE: $26,990

25492661094x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2017 Chevrolet Trax LS

MILES: 32,097
REDBANK CHEVY PRICE: $13,990

traxCLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


PRE-OWNED 2018 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT

MILES: 30,238
REDBANK CHEVY PRICE: $18,990

eqCLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION

Call 814-275-6734 for more information.

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com.

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”

Redbank Chevrolet bbb

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.