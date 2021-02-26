SPONSORED: Lent Specials Continue at The Liberty House After Outstanding Turnout
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Liberty House staff would like to thank everyone for the great turnout last Friday and looks forward to seeing you all again.
They hope everyone enjoyed their meals as much as they enjoyed making it. The Liberty House truly appreciates the community’s business!
Lent specials for Fridays are:
Battered or broiled Haddock filet sub with one side- $7
Battered or broiled Haddock filet dinner with two sides- $10
Side choices available are:
French fries, sweet potato fries, mashed potato, sweet mashed potato, baked potato, sweet baked potato, coleslaw, mac and cheese, side salad, vegetable of the day, fruit of the day, onion rings, or tater tots.
Specials on Thursdays are 8 oz. steak with 2 sides for $11 and 12 oz. steak for $13 as well as $2 off cheesesteaks.
The Liberty House is open for limited hours.
Thursdays: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Fridays: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Dine-in or takeout is available.
Use the bell to pick up your takeout, and you will not have to get out of your car.
Call your orders in early and avoid the rush at 814-226-7575.
No reservations for dine-in will be taken.
More information, specials, and updates can be found on their Facebook Page.
The Liberty House Restaurant is located inside the Clarion VFW at 603 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
