Tionesta Man Facing Charges for Breaking into Building, Stealing Vehicle in North Carolina

STANLEY CO., N.C. (EYT) – A Tionesta man is facing criminal charges in North Carolina for allegedly breaking into a building and stealing a vehicle.

Court documents indicate 26-year-old Andrew Marshall Jones, of Tionesta, is scheduled to stand for a hearing in the District Court of Stanley County, North Carolina, at 9:00 a.m. on March 1, on the following charges:

– Conspire Breaking & Entering Building, Felony/Larceny

– Larceny of Motor Vehicle, Felony



– Resisting Public Officer, Misdemeanor– Fictitious Info to Officer

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on January 19, at a business in Stanley County.

According to a warrant issued by Albemarle Police Department, Andrew Jones entered a storage facility on U.S. 52 North Highway in Albemarle, North Carolina, with the intent to steal a Dodge Dart with a Pennsylvania registration.

The warrant states Jones then took the vehicle, which was the property of a known dealership in Hermitage, Pa., and is valued at $7,500.00.

According to the warrant, when Albemarle Police attempted to arrest him, Jones fled on foot. He also reportedly provided police with false information during the investigation.

Court documents indicate Jones is also scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Ronald A. Arnoni in Allegheny County, Pa., at 10:00 a.m. on March 15, on DUI and related charges from an incident in Bethel Park in January.

Jones also has criminal history in the Clarion County area.

