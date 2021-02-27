State Police, Emergency Crews Dispatched to Two-Vehicle Crash in Strattanville

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion and area emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon in Strattanville.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in at 4:12 p.m. on Friday, February 26.

In addition to Clarion-based State Police, the following emergency personnel were dispatched to the accident scene located at the intersection of C-L School Road and Route 322: Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company, Corsica Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Hospital Ambulance Service, and Jefferson County EMS.

The scene was clear at 5:43 p.m.

It is unknown if anyone was transported by emergency personnel.

Additional details regarding the crash will be released shortly by PSP Clarion.

