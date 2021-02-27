 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

State Police, Emergency Crews Dispatched to Two-Vehicle Crash in Strattanville

Saturday, February 27, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

C80DA381-STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion and area emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon in Strattanville.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in at 4:12 p.m. on Friday, February 26.

In addition to Clarion-based State Police, the following emergency personnel were dispatched to the accident scene located at the intersection of C-L School Road and Route 322: Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company, Corsica Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Hospital Ambulance Service, and Jefferson County EMS.

133967C0-

The scene was clear at 5:43 p.m.

It is unknown if anyone was transported by emergency personnel.

Additional details regarding the crash will be released shortly by PSP Clarion.

F2318A85-


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.