A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Rain, mainly before 1pm. High near 48. South wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight.

Sunday – Rain. High near 52. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Rain likely, mainly before 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday – A chance of rain before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. West wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 35.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

