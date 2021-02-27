A-C Valley Boys Outlast North Clarion: Feb. 26 Recaps Powered by Eric Shick Insurance

Around the League: Feb 26, 2021. Powered by Eric Shick Insurance.

(Archived Photo from 2019-20 by: Jared Bakaysa)

Boys Results

Karns City 77, Forest Area 29

Nathan Waltman filled up the scoresheet, scoring 32 points to outscore Forest Area in Karns City’s 77-29 win. Waltman also added eight boards to his stat line. Chase Beighley was the other Gremlin in double figures, contributing 15 points and seven assists. Eight Gremlins scored during the big win, as a 54-14 halftime lead allowed for a rotation of players to enter the game.

Brett Banks led Forest Area with 11 points. Karns City ups their record to 19-2. Forest Area is now 0-12.

Union 63, Venango Catholic 41

Caden Rainey scored 24 points as Union topped Venango Catholic, 63-41. Rainey scored 13 of his 24 points in the second quarter, a period when Union scored 26 points to pull away with the game. The Knights took a 37-18 lead courtesy of their scoring run, setting the stage for a smooth finish. Skyler Roxberry added 18 points for Union, while Karter Vogel chipped in with 10 points.

Jake Liederbach led the Vikings with 19 points. Union improves their overall record to 9-9, while Venango Catholic drops to 2-15.

A-C Valley 72, North Clarion 58

A big second half catalyzed by strong offensive rebounding gave A-C Valley the edge they needed to defeat North Clarion, 72-58. The Falcons trailed 34-29 after the first half but finished the game with two 20+ point quarters to seize the lead and the victory. A-C Valley cleaned up on the glass, outrebounding North Clarion 43-21 while notching 21 offensive boards.

Levi Orton led the way with 33 points for the Falcons, 20 of which came in the second half. Orton also secured 10 rebounds and five steals. Eli Penny also had a nice performance, scoring 11 points and eight rebounds. Jay Clover also added nine points and ten rebounds for A-C Valley. Collin Schmader scored 15 points for North Clarion, who also received double-digit nights from Aiden Hartle and Cole Byers.

A-C Valley advances to 10-5 with the win, while North Clarion falls to 7-13 overall.

Redbank Valley 75, Cranberry 43

A massive 30 point second quarter allowed the Bulldogs to pull away in their 75-43 win over Cranberry. Redbank Valley’s big three scored 54 points, with Marquese Gardlock leading the way with 19. Bryson Bain added 18 points, while Chris Marshall scored 17. Owen Clouse also added eight points for Redbank Valley.

Cam Russell had a solid game for the Berries, notching 17 points. Redbank Valley ups their record to 12-6, while Cranberry drops to 2-10.

Girls Results

Keystone 53, Cranberry 27

A 24 point performance from Emily Lauer highlighted Keystone’s 53-27 win over Cranberry. The Panthers controlled the entire contest, taking a 31-19 lead into the half and expanding the lead in the second half to cruise to a comfortable win. Jozee Weaver also had a nice game for Keystone, scoring 13 points.

Alana Ferringer and Kaia Dean each led the Berries with eight points apiece. Keystone improves their mark to 15-2. Cranberry falls to 4-10.

Union 51, Venango Catholic 16

Dominika Logue’s 28 point effort led Union to a comfortable 51-16 win over Venango Catholic. Logue was hot all night, scoring in each quarter while notching all 12 of Union’s third-quarter points. Hailey Kriebel also added eight points for the Damsels. Union dominated the entirety of the contest, holding a big lead from start to finish.

Union improves their record to 10-9, while Venango Catholic falls to 4-12.

A-C Valley 36, North Clarion 27

North Clarion maintained a lead throughout the vast majority of the contest, but a fourth-quarter run from A-C Valley coupled with clutch foul shooting down the stretch gave the Falcons a 36-27 win.

North Clarion was ahead after each of the first three quarters and led by as many as 12 points in the contest. A massive 16-2 fourth-quarter run from the Falcons flipped the script on the contest, with Rachel Cullen scoring a clutch bucket to give A-C Valley their first lead of the half. The Falcons closed the game going seven-for-eight from the line, sealing the deal.

Cullen led all scorers with an impressive 20 point effort. Her superb work ethic on defense was emblematic of the hard work that the entire A-C Valley squad put in blocking shots, forcing turnovers, and jumping on loose balls. Andrea Meals also scored eight points for the Falcons. Emily Aites led North Clarion with seven points.

Karns City 46, Forest Area 12

The Gremlins held Forest Area to under five points in each of the four quarters in Karns City’s 46-12 victory. The Gremlins’ offense was working well, scoring 38 points in the first half. Rossi McMillen led the Gremlins with 16 points, while Emma Johns added 12 for Karns City.

Karns City improves to 14-7 with the win, while Forest Area falls to 1-16.

