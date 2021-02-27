Acting Secretary Of Health: Pennsylvanians Can Now Use COVID Alert PA to Access Important COVID-19 Vaccine Information

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam announced that Pennsylvanians can now use COVID Alert PA to access important COVID-19 vaccine information through an updated version of the app.

“More than 792,000 Pennsylvanians who have downloaded COVID Alert PA have been asking for the ability to access vaccine information through the app so it’s easier for themselves, their family members, and their loved ones to stay up-to-date on the vaccine process,” Acting Secretary Beam said. “Through this update, users can now find the number of Pennsylvanians vaccinated, the locations of our vaccine providers, and can access the Your Turn eligibility tool through the app. We are continuously working to make certain that every Pennsylvanian has access to the most updated COVID-19 vaccine information in the state and are continuing to ensure the vaccine is provided in an ethical, equitable, and efficient way.”

This new update of the app includes:

COVID-19 vaccine resources like Your Turn eligibility tool, vaccine provider locations near you, and access to CDC’s V-Safe health checker;

The ability to track state and county level COVID-19 vaccine administrations; and

Updated data and privacy policy to address these new changes.

Through this new update, COVID Alert PA also now runs on older iOS/Apple devices with iOS version 12.5 and higher.

In addition to the newly added vaccine information, you can use COVID Alert PA to get alerts if you have a potential exposure to the virus, check-in daily by using the COVID-19 symptom check-in, find the most up-to-date COVID-19 county case counts and hospitalizations, access an information hub to learn more about contact tracing, app compatibility with other states, and where to find a testing location and other assistance and benefits, and get updates on the latest public health data about COVID-19 and public health guidance for what to do if you have a potential exposure to COVID-19.

The app does collect user statistics such as the number of downloads or their symptoms that people can voluntarily share. Since the launch in September 2020, we know there have been more than 792,974 downloads onto smartphone devices, there were 3,780 positive cases who confirmed their positivity through the app, 1631 of those positive cases uploaded their random ID’s, which generated 784 close-contact exposure alerts. Currently, this App is interoperable with 22 other states that also utilize the same exposure notification technology.

COVID Alert PA protects your privacy and personal information. It does not use GPS, location services, or any movement or geographical information. The app will also never collect, transmit, or store your personal information and is completely anonymous. For more information, visit the COVID Alert Data and Privacy webpage.

On February 12, the department issued a COVID-19 vaccine order directing vaccine providers’ administration of COVID-19 vaccines to ensure that Pennsylvanians are vaccinated as quickly and efficiently as possible. Part of this order requires vaccine providers to have both an online and a phone-based registration system for direct appointment scheduling. Some providers that have systems established include UPMC, and Penn State Health. You can find all of Pennsylvania’s providers, and their contact information, through our provider map.

If an individual does not have internet access and has questions about the vaccine process, they can call 877-PA-HEALTH to speak with a representative. If an individual is currently eligible, the representative will help the individual locate nearby vaccine providers and provide contact information so the individual can make a vaccine appointment directly with a provider.

While vaccine supply from the federal government remains limited, the Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient. To keep Pennsylvanians informed about vaccination efforts:

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

