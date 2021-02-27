Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cajun Shrimp Skillet

Add a little spice to your Saturday night dinner!

Ingredients

3 tablespoons butter

2 garlic cloves, minced



1/2 cup amber beer or beef broth1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce1 teaspoon pepper1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon dried thyme1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper1/8 teaspoon dried oregano1 pound uncooked large shrimp, peeled and deveinedHot cooked grits, optional

Directions

-In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add garlic; cook and stir 1 minute. Stir in beer, Worcestershire sauce and seasonings; bring to a boil. Add shrimp; cook until shrimp turn pink, 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally. If desired, serve over grits.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.