Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cajun Shrimp Skillet
Add a little spice to your Saturday night dinner!
Ingredients
3 tablespoons butter
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/8 teaspoon dried oregano
1 pound uncooked large shrimp, peeled and deveined
Hot cooked grits, optional
Directions
-In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add garlic; cook and stir 1 minute. Stir in beer, Worcestershire sauce and seasonings; bring to a boil. Add shrimp; cook until shrimp turn pink, 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally. If desired, serve over grits.
