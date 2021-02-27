Forest Service Closes ATV Trails Due to Warmer Weather

WARREN, Pa. – The Allegheny National will close the Timberline, Rocky Gap, and Marienville All-Terrain Vehicles/Off-Highway Motorcycles (ATV/OHM) trails on Saturday, February 27, at 11:59 PM, due to current, above-freezing temperatures, passing rain showers, and unseasonably warm forecasts.

(Photo courtesy of atvconnection.com)

While the ATV/OHM trails will remain open for riding on Saturday, they will be closed at midnight and remain closed until temperatures and trail conditions can support winter use. This includes sustained freezing temperatures, no evidence of damage to the trail surface, and/or no unsafe icing conditions.

Forest Service staff will assess ATV/OHM trail conditions weekly. A press release and social media posts will be issued when access changes.

Forest snowmobile trails remain open, although current conditions are “poor to not usable” given the recent warm temperatures and rain that have depleted the trails’ snow base.

Current snowmobile conditions are posted on the Forest website and social media page: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/allegheny/alerts-notices.

The ANF is a multiple use forest. Please use caution when on any of the trails as you may encounter vehicles, groomers, snowshoers, mountain bikers and skiers at any time.

