George R. “Hun” Smith

Saturday, February 27, 2021 @ 10:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

George R. “Hun” Smith, 87, of Rimersburg, Pa., passed away peacefully Friday February 19, 2021 in Ocala, Florida.

He was born on September 20, 1933, to George and Evaline (King) Smith.

He graduated from Union High School in 1953. Then, he served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1956.

He married Darlene (Barlett) Smith on July 29, 1960.

He enjoyed spending his winters in Florida, golfing, and watching sports.

He is survived by his daughter Robin (Jeff) Gauger and son Jay (Sue) Smith; three grandchildren: Michael Wolbert and fiance Hope Albers of Minot, ND, Justin Wolbert of Clinton, Tennessee, and Brittany (Dylan) Reinsel; three great-grandchildren: Peyton Wolbert of Arkansas, and Paige and Nathan Wolbert of Tennessee; a brother Tom (Barb) Smith of Mercer, Pa., and a sister Jennie Best of Rimersburg.

He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Leanne Smith, his
parents, two sisters Laura (Lloyd) Hook of Rimersburg, Bertha “Bo”
Phillips of Indiana, and two brothers, Wilbert “Pete” Smith of Rimersburg, and Jim “Lefty” Smith of Nevada.

A memorial service was held in Silver Springs, Florida, where he spent
his winters.

Another memorial will be held in PA at a later date.


