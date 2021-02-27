 

Knox Woman Faces Charges for Scratching, Biting Man During Altercation

Saturday, February 27, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

arrestBEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Knox woman who allegedly scratched and bit a man during an altercation on Wednesday in Beaver Township.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 42-year-old Christina J. Walker.

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:08 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Canoe Ripple Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County, for a report of a physical altercation.

The complaint states that Christina Walker and a known victim were in an argument that turned physical when Walker allegedly scratched the victim’s neck and bit his nose, leaving lacerations on his nose, left cheek, and lower right cheek/neck area that bled.

Walker admitted to scratching and biting the victim, according to the complaint.

She was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 11:00 p.m. on February 24, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She remains free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on March 16, with Judge Heeter presiding.


