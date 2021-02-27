Kristy Droske Announces Week Seven Results of Get*Fit Challenge 2021
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The results for Week Seven – Get*Fit Challenge 2021 are in!
WEEK SEVEN RESULTS:
WINNING TEAM: Phat Boyz
TOP DOG (Highest individual % lost): Heather Bair of Down Sizers
Weekly Ringers: (individuals who were the highest % lost on each team)
|Belly Bailout
|Rachel Colwell
|Blubber Busters
|Gordon Dixon
|Chunky Monkeys
|Michelle Freer
|Die Lard
|Aaron Kline
|Down Sizers
|Heather Bair
|Droopy Drawers
|Mindy Traister
|Drop It Like It’s Hot
|Riley Fox
|Dump Your Rump
|Deanna Gruber
|Fabulous Fatties Fighting to Stay Fit
|Makenzie Alcorn
|Fat n’ Furious
|Janelle Yeany
|Fatty Farmers
|Cody Colwell
|FLABulous 6
|Karen Carmichael
|Hardcore Parkour
|Alex Hetrick
|Lean Queens
|Erica Chandler
|Lighten Up
|Brian McNaughton
|Lighten The Load
|Lindsay Sheatz
|Lumpy Ladies
|Crystal Mersin
|Mission Slimpossible
|Stuart McHenry
|Phat Fit Chicks
|Emily Crofoot
|PhatBoys
|Zach Muhl
|Scale Slaughterers
|Jason McHenry
|Shifting Weight
|April Renninger
|Take it to the Mac’s
|–
|Team Twinkies
|Judy Wolbert
|The Slimpsons
|Linda Emhoff
|Waistin’ Away
|Jen Caratelli
|Work In Progress
|Ann McNany
CURRENT STANDINGS:
|1 PhatBoys
|2 The Slimpsons
|3 Fat n’ Furious
|4 Shifting Weight
|5 Lighten Up
|6 Fatty Farmers
|7 Mission Slimpossible
|8 Down Sizers
|9 Blubber Busters
|10 Dump Your Rump
|11 Belly Bailout
|12 FLABulous 6
|13 Hardcore Parkour
|14 Droopy Drawers
|15 Waistin’ Away
|16 Die Lard
|17 Drop It Like It’s Hot
|18 Scale Slaughterers
|19 Lighten The Load
|20 Lean Queens
|21 Work In Progress
|22 Lumpy Ladies
|23 Take it to the Mac’s
|24 Chunky Monkeys
|25 Phat Fit Chicks
|26 Fabulous Fatties F2SF
|27 Team Twinkies
Kristy’s Nutrition Tip for the Week:
ALWAYS EAT AND EXERCISE, AS IF YOU ARE BEING WATCHED.
If you are not a fan of eating/exercising in front of people, this could be one of your weaknesses, as it’s easier to slack off/cheat, when no one is looking. Sometimes it takes stepping outside of our comfort zone to achieve things that you couldn’t achieve before! Use your imagination. FIND YOUR FOCUS. I know that is easier said than done, but now it’s in your head!
Positive. Positive. Positivity.
Quote for the Week:
Giving up on your goal because of one setback is like slashing your other three tires because you got one flat.
~ Kristy
Kristy Droske MS, CPT, CES, CSS
NO EXCUSES TRAINING & COACHING
814-541-0129
YOU CAN HAVE RESULTS – OR EXCUSES – NOT BOTH
No Excuses Training & Coaching
Kristy Droske MS, CPT, CES, CSS
For more information, please call or text 814-541-0129 or check out Kristy’s Facebook page – No Excuses.
Check back next week on exploreClarion.com for Week Eight Results!
