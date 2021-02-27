 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Kristy Droske Announces Week Seven Results of Get*Fit Challenge 2021

Saturday, February 27, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

No Excuses aCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The results for Week Seven – Get*Fit Challenge 2021 are in!

WEEK SEVEN RESULTS:

WINNING TEAM: Phat Boyz

TOP DOG (Highest individual % lost): Heather Bair of Down Sizers

Weekly Ringers: (individuals who were the highest % lost on each team)

Belly Bailout Rachel Colwell
Blubber Busters Gordon Dixon
Chunky Monkeys Michelle Freer
Die Lard Aaron Kline
Down Sizers Heather Bair
Droopy Drawers Mindy Traister
Drop It Like It’s Hot Riley Fox
Dump Your Rump Deanna Gruber
Fabulous Fatties Fighting to Stay Fit Makenzie Alcorn
Fat n’ Furious Janelle Yeany
Fatty Farmers Cody Colwell
FLABulous 6 Karen Carmichael
Hardcore Parkour Alex Hetrick
Lean Queens Erica Chandler
Lighten Up Brian McNaughton
Lighten The Load Lindsay Sheatz
Lumpy Ladies Crystal Mersin
Mission Slimpossible Stuart McHenry
Phat Fit Chicks Emily Crofoot
PhatBoys Zach Muhl
Scale Slaughterers Jason McHenry
Shifting Weight April Renninger
Take it to the Mac’s  –
Team Twinkies Judy Wolbert
The Slimpsons Linda Emhoff
Waistin’ Away Jen Caratelli
Work In Progress Ann McNany

CURRENT STANDINGS:

1 PhatBoys
2 The Slimpsons
3 Fat n’ Furious
4 Shifting Weight
5 Lighten Up
6 Fatty Farmers
7 Mission Slimpossible
8 Down Sizers
9 Blubber Busters
10 Dump Your Rump
11 Belly Bailout
12 FLABulous 6
13 Hardcore Parkour
14 Droopy Drawers
15 Waistin’ Away
16 Die Lard
17 Drop It Like It’s Hot
18 Scale Slaughterers
19 Lighten The Load
20 Lean Queens
21 Work In Progress
22 Lumpy Ladies
23 Take it to the Mac’s
24 Chunky Monkeys
25 Phat Fit Chicks
26 Fabulous Fatties F2SF
27 Team Twinkies

Kristy’s Nutrition Tip for the Week:


ALWAYS EAT AND EXERCISE, AS IF YOU ARE BEING WATCHED.

If you are not a fan of eating/exercising in front of people, this could be one of your weaknesses, as it’s easier to slack off/cheat, when no one is looking. Sometimes it takes stepping outside of our comfort zone to achieve things that you couldn’t achieve before! Use your imagination. FIND YOUR FOCUS. I know that is easier said than done, but now it’s in your head!

Positive. Positive. Positivity.

Quote for the Week:

Giving up on your goal because of one setback is like slashing your other three tires because you got one flat.

~ Kristy

Kristy Droske MS, CPT, CES, CSS
NO EXCUSES TRAINING & COACHING
814-541-0129

YOU CAN HAVE RESULTS – OR EXCUSES – NOT BOTH

No Excuses Training & Coaching
Kristy Droske MS, CPT, CES, CSS

For more information, please call or text 814-541-0129 or check out Kristy’s Facebook page – No Excuses.

Check back next week on exploreClarion.com for Week Eight Results!


