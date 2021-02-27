Kristy Droske Announces Week Seven Results of Get*Fit Challenge 2021

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The results for Week Seven – Get*Fit Challenge 2021 are in!

WEEK SEVEN RESULTS:

WINNING TEAM: Phat Boyz

TOP DOG (Highest individual % lost): Heather Bair of Down Sizers

Weekly Ringers: (individuals who were the highest % lost on each team)

Belly Bailout Rachel Colwell Blubber Busters Gordon Dixon Chunky Monkeys Michelle Freer Die Lard Aaron Kline Down Sizers Heather Bair Droopy Drawers Mindy Traister Drop It Like It’s Hot Riley Fox Dump Your Rump Deanna Gruber Fabulous Fatties Fighting to Stay Fit Makenzie Alcorn Fat n’ Furious Janelle Yeany Fatty Farmers Cody Colwell FLABulous 6 Karen Carmichael Hardcore Parkour Alex Hetrick Lean Queens Erica Chandler Lighten Up Brian McNaughton Lighten The Load Lindsay Sheatz Lumpy Ladies Crystal Mersin Mission Slimpossible Stuart McHenry Phat Fit Chicks Emily Crofoot PhatBoys Zach Muhl Scale Slaughterers Jason McHenry Shifting Weight April Renninger Take it to the Mac’s – Team Twinkies Judy Wolbert The Slimpsons Linda Emhoff Waistin’ Away Jen Caratelli Work In Progress Ann McNany

CURRENT STANDINGS:



1 PhatBoys 2 The Slimpsons 3 Fat n’ Furious 4 Shifting Weight 5 Lighten Up 6 Fatty Farmers 7 Mission Slimpossible 8 Down Sizers 9 Blubber Busters 10 Dump Your Rump 11 Belly Bailout 12 FLABulous 6 13 Hardcore Parkour 14 Droopy Drawers 15 Waistin’ Away 16 Die Lard 17 Drop It Like It’s Hot 18 Scale Slaughterers 19 Lighten The Load 20 Lean Queens 21 Work In Progress 22 Lumpy Ladies 23 Take it to the Mac’s 24 Chunky Monkeys 25 Phat Fit Chicks 26 Fabulous Fatties F2SF 27 Team Twinkies

Kristy’s Nutrition Tip for the Week:



ALWAYS EAT AND EXERCISE, AS IF YOU ARE BEING WATCHED.

If you are not a fan of eating/exercising in front of people, this could be one of your weaknesses, as it’s easier to slack off/cheat, when no one is looking. Sometimes it takes stepping outside of our comfort zone to achieve things that you couldn’t achieve before! Use your imagination. FIND YOUR FOCUS. I know that is easier said than done, but now it’s in your head!

Positive. Positive. Positivity.

Quote for the Week:

Giving up on your goal because of one setback is like slashing your other three tires because you got one flat.



~ Kristy



Kristy Droske MS, CPT, CES, CSS

NO EXCUSES TRAINING & COACHING

814-541-0129

YOU CAN HAVE RESULTS – OR EXCUSES – NOT BOTH

No Excuses Training & Coaching

Kristy Droske MS, CPT, CES, CSS

For more information, please call or text 814-541-0129 or check out Kristy's Facebook page – No Excuses.

