Maxine Hawk, age 94, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2021 at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

She was born in Ringgold, Pa., on December 6, 1926, to the late Clarence and Myrna Mae (Minich) Brocious.

Maxine attended the Venus and Strattanville Pilgrim Holiness Churches. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.

She is survived by 3 sons: Edward (Judy) Hawk of Titusville, Daniel (Bonnie) Hawk of Nashville, NC and David (Krista) Hawk of Waxhaw, NC. 5 daughters: Carolyn (Joseph) Wrinkler of Cincinnati, Donna Swartzfager of Shippenville, Judy (Robert) Rawson of Strattanville, Nancy (Kenneth) Nale of Mayport and Sharon Gelnette of Punxsutawney. Brother, Ernest Brocious of Hermitage OH., sister, Faye (Larry) LaVan of Leeper and aunt, Elizabeth “Betty” Neese of Ringgold. In addition, she is survived by 27 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren on the way.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Chester W. Hawk, 3 brothers: Alvin, Nelson and Paul Brocious, sister, Emogene Lewis, 2 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Friends and family will be received on Sunday, February 28, 2021, from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214. An additional visitation will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021, from 10am until the time of the funeral service at 11am at the funeral home with Rev. James Davis of Strattanville Pilgrim Holiness Church and Rev. Joseph Winkler officiating. The funeral service will be live streamed on YouTube and the funeral home website. Interment will follow at Cedarview Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pine Ridge Camp: 411 Ridgewood Rd. Shippenville, Pa 16254.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.