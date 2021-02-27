Structure Fire Destroys Venus Home

VENUS, Pa. (EYT) – A large structure fire destroyed a house in Venus on Friday night.

(Photos submitted by James Abenroth.)

A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher told exploreClarion.com that the call came in at 8:15 p.m.

The dispatcher said the following fire departments were called the scene at 391 Route 157 in Venus, Clarion County:

– Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department

– Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company

– Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department

– Pinegrove Township Volunteer Fire Department

– Seneca Volunteer Fire Department

Shippenville-Elk Ambulance was also dispatched.

The home, which was located approximately east .4 miles of the Venango County border, was a complete loss.

No injuries were reported.

State Route 157 was shut down for a short period of time while firefighters battled the blaze.

The scene was cleared at 11:58 p.m.

There is no word on the cause of the fire. It remains under investigation.



(Photo submitted anonymously.)

