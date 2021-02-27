 

Sentencing for Sligo Woman Charged With Racking Up Over $3.5K in Purchases on Victim’s Debit Card Set for Next Week

Saturday, February 27, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

GAVEL-newCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Sligo woman who used a victim’s debit card, racking up $3,628.58 in purchases, is scheduled to be sentenced next week.

Court documents 29-year-old Rayne Megan Watters is scheduled to stand for sentencing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 9:00 a.m. on March 3, on the following charge:

– Access Device Issued to Another Who Did Not Authorize Use, Felony 3

Watters pleaded guilty to the above charge during a Special Plea hearing on February 3, 2021.

On June 17, 2020, Watters had been sentenced to the ARD (Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition) Program; however, ARD was revoked on September 14, 2020.

Watters is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charge stems from an investigation into a report into a report of theft through the use of a victim’s debit card.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:41 p.m. on October 17, 2019, Trooper Reilly, of the Clarion-based State Police, was dispatched to a residence on Route 68 in Piney Township, Clarion County, for a report of a theft.

According to the complaint, a known female victim reported that she allowed Rayne Megan Watters to borrow her vehicle, and allowed Watters to use her debit card to put gas in the vehicle. The victim said she asked for her debit card back, but Watters failed to return it, and then used the card at various locations, withdrawing different amounts of money.

The complaint states the debit card was used between August 24, 2019, and October 16, 2019, and the total amount taken was $3,628.58.

Watters was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller on January 10.


