Two Men Facing Charges for Assault at Local Racetrack

KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two men are facing a hearing next week on assault and harassment charges related to an incident that occurred at Thunder Mountain Speedway last year.

Court documents indicate 54-year-old Frederick William Ivory and 30-year-old Paul Joseph Ivory, both of Irvona, are scheduled to stand for preliminary hearings in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M Bazylak at 9:00 a.m. on March 2.

They each face the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Frederick Ivory also faces one additional summary count of harassment.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in September 2020.

According to a recently released criminal complaint, around 11:53 p.m. on September 25, 2020, Punxsutawney-based State Police were dispatched to Thunder Mountain Speedway in Knox Township, Jefferson County, for a report of an assault.

According to the complaint, a known victim reported that around 10:00 p.m. Frederick Ivory and Paul Ivory approached the victim’s trailer at the speedway and a verbal altercation began and then became physical.

The victim told police the physical altercation resulted in him sustaining an egg-shaped bump on the side of his forehead from Frederick and Paul Ivory punching and kicking him while he was on the ground.

Police observed and photographed the bump on the victim’s head, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes a second victim was also interviewed and reported that Frederick Ivory had shoved him numerous times, making him fall and causing a sharp pain in one of his ribs.

The charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Gregory M Bazylak’s office on December 4, 2020.

