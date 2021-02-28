A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today -Rain, mainly before 2pm. High near 48. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight -Rain likely, mainly between 9pm and 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday – A slight chance of rain showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 3pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – A slight chance of snow showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 36. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 48.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.