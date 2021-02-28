 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Jim Luton

Sunday, February 28, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

U.S. Flag (1)Jim Luton served our country in the United States Air Force.

Name: James J. Luton Sr.

Born: April 29, 1941

Died: December 30, 2020

Hometown: Clarion, Pa.

Branch: U.S. Air Force

Jim Luton was a 28-year veteran of the United States Air Force. He achieved the highest non-commissioned officer rank of Chief Master Sergeant.

During his career, he served at the following bases: Blytheville, AK; Moron and Torrejon, Spain; Holloman, NM; DaNang, Vietnam; Lockbourne, OH; Forbes, KS; Dyess, TX; Udorn, Thailand; Clark, Philippines; and ended his career back at Dyess, TX.

Jim was awarded numerous decorations, medals, and citations.

After retiring from the Air Force, Jim spent 14 years in Abilene, TX, before moving back to the Clarion, PA area where he spent another 22 years.

Click here to view a full obituary.

Screen Shot 2019-08-20 at 7.53.18 AM
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”. 

They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving


