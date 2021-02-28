All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Jim Luton
Jim Luton served our country in the United States Air Force.
Name: James J. Luton Sr.
Born: April 29, 1941
Died: December 30, 2020
Hometown: Clarion, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Air Force
Jim Luton was a 28-year veteran of the United States Air Force. He achieved the highest non-commissioned officer rank of Chief Master Sergeant.
During his career, he served at the following bases: Blytheville, AK; Moron and Torrejon, Spain; Holloman, NM; DaNang, Vietnam; Lockbourne, OH; Forbes, KS; Dyess, TX; Udorn, Thailand; Clark, Philippines; and ended his career back at Dyess, TX.
Jim was awarded numerous decorations, medals, and citations.
After retiring from the Air Force, Jim spent 14 years in Abilene, TX, before moving back to the Clarion, PA area where he spent another 22 years.
Click here to view a full obituary.
