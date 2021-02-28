 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: White Chocolate Mousse

Sunday, February 28, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This elegant dessert is a feast for the palate!

Ingredients

1 cup heavy whipping cream
2 tablespoons sugar

3 ounces cream cheese, softened
3 ounces white baking chocolate, melted and cooled
2 cups blueberries, raspberries or strawberries
Additional berries, optional

Directions

-In a bowl, beat cream until it begins to thicken. Gradually add sugar, beating until stiff peaks form; set aside.

-In another bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Add chocolate and beat until smooth.

-Fold in whipped cream. Alternate layers of mousse and berries in parfait glasses, ending with mousse. Garnish with additional berries if desired. Serve immediately or refrigerate for up to 3 hours.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


