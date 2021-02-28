Clarion County Recipe of the Day: White Chocolate Mousse

This elegant dessert is a feast for the palate!

Ingredients

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons sugar



3 ounces cream cheese, softened3 ounces white baking chocolate, melted and cooled2 cups blueberries, raspberries or strawberriesAdditional berries, optional

Directions

-In a bowl, beat cream until it begins to thicken. Gradually add sugar, beating until stiff peaks form; set aside.

-In another bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Add chocolate and beat until smooth.

-Fold in whipped cream. Alternate layers of mousse and berries in parfait glasses, ending with mousse. Garnish with additional berries if desired. Serve immediately or refrigerate for up to 3 hours.

