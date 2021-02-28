Clarion County Treasurer Office Reopens; Dog & Fishing Licenses Available

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Treasurer’s Office is now open to the public at 330 Main Street in Clarion, and dog licenses and fishing licenses are available.

(Pictured: Clarion County Treasurer Karyn Montana and Deputy Secretary Kelly Yoca.)

“If you haven’t purchased your 2021 dog license, you can come in and do so in person,” said Treasurer Karyn Montana. “2021 dog license renewals were due in January, so make sure you stop in and pick one up soon.”

In addition, 2021 Fishing Licenses and Trout Permits are available.

Trout season officially opens statewide on April 3, 2021. A resident annual fishing license is $22.97, and the trout stamp is $9.97.

Senior and lifetime fishing licenses are available for purchase.

“Now that the weather is getting warmer, it is time to think about getting your launch permits for kayaks and canoes. A one-year launch permit is $13.97 and a two-year permit is $23.97.”

For more information, call 814-226-1113 or email Treasurer Karyn Montana at kmontana@co.clarion.pa.us.

