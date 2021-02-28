 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Treasurer Office Reopens; Dog & Fishing Licenses Available

Sunday, February 28, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

Treasurer-Montana-1-768x1024 (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Treasurer’s Office is now open to the public at 330 Main Street in Clarion, and dog licenses and fishing licenses are available.

(Pictured: Clarion County Treasurer Karyn Montana and Deputy Secretary Kelly Yoca.)

“If you haven’t purchased your 2021 dog license, you can come in and do so in person,” said Treasurer Karyn Montana. “2021 dog license renewals were due in January, so make sure you stop in and pick one up soon.”

In addition, 2021 Fishing Licenses and Trout Permits are available.

Trout season officially opens statewide on April 3, 2021. A resident annual fishing license is $22.97, and the trout stamp is $9.97.

Senior and lifetime fishing licenses are available for purchase.

“Now that the weather is getting warmer, it is time to think about getting your launch permits for kayaks and canoes. A one-year launch permit is $13.97 and a two-year permit is $23.97.”

For more information, call 814-226-1113 or email Treasurer Karyn Montana at kmontana@co.clarion.pa.us.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.