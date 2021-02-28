Clarion Woman Behind Bars Following Domestic Altercation

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (ETY) – A Clarion woman is in jail on assault charges following a domestic incident that occurred on Wednesday evening in the borough.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Shana Noel Rossiter.

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, a known female victim arrived at the Clarion Borough Police station to advise she was involved in a domestic altercation with Shana Rossiter at a residence on Penn Avenue.

The victim reported that sometime between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., she and Rossiter began arguing, and around 8:00 p.m. she began to record the interaction, as Rossiter was becoming more agitated, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the victim said that she has two young children and wanted them to come home, but could not have them there with Rossiter so agitated. She asked Rossiter to calm down, so the children could come home, and Rossiter allegedly replied: “I don’t give a (expletive) about those kids, and I will make sure if they come home tonight they are unsafe.”

The victim reported that the arguing continued, and things turned physical on the steps, when Rossiter was coming down toward her and struck her in the head, pulled her hair, and then grabbed ahold of her mouth area, the complaint indicates.

The complaint notes the victim had a recording in which police could hear the victim say: “Let go,” in a muffled voice, and Rossiter reply: “No, you don’t need a mouth if you’re not going to be honest.”

Borough police observed the victim had several red marks where the skin had been broken around the left side of her mouth.

Police then went to the Penn Avenue residence to speak to Rossiter.

According to the complaint, Rossiter reported she and the victim had been arguing and said that at one point, she did put her hand up to the victim’s mouth.

Based on the victim’s injuries, Rossiter was placed under arrest for domestic violence, the complaint states.

Rossiter was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 1:50 a.m. on Thursday, February 25, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $2,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on March 16, with Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn presiding.

