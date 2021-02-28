 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Local Woman Caught With Syringe, Heroin at Clarion County Jail Due in Court on Tuesday

Sunday, February 28, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Clarion County Jail xCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday for a Leeper woman who was reportedly caught in possession of a syringe and suspected heroin at the Clarion County Jail.

Court documents indicate 26-year-old Cheayne Kay Chandler is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 10:15 a.m. on March 2, on the following charges:

– Contraband/Controlled Substance, Felony 2
– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

She is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from a report of contraband discovered on an inmate in the Clarion County Jail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:22 a.m. on February 17, Detective Wright of the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office was assigned to investigate a report of a female prisoner bringing contraband into the Clarion County Jail.

It was reported that during her intake at the jail on a warrant out of Butler County, Cheayne Chandler was asked if she had any illegal items on her person and she answered that she did not, the complaint states.

A corrections officer then reportedly found glassine bags and a syringe on her person. She was also found to be in possession of a bag of suspected heroin, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, when questioned, Chandler said she didn’t know she had the syringe and bags in her bra. She said they didn’t belong to her and that she was holding them for a friend. She also reportedly admitted to using heroin but said she hadn’t used for approximately three weeks.

Chandler was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 2:15 p.m. on February 17.

Chandler is also facing sentencing on March 17 on charges related to an overdose incident in Farmington Township last year.

RELATED:

Leeper Woman Faces Felony Drug Charges Following Overdose Investigation


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.