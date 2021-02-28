Redbank Girls Win Battle With Moniteau: Feb. 27 Recaps Powered by Eric Shick Insurance

Around the League: Feb 27, 2021. Powered by Eric Shick Insurance.

Boys Results

Keystone 60, Curwensville 20

Keystone had no trouble in a big 60-20 win over Curwensville. Colin Say led Keystone with 14 points, while Bret Wingard also entered double figures with 11 points. Ten players got on the scoresheet for Keystone, who held Curwensville under six points in each of the four quarters.

Keystone advances to 13-3. Curwensville is now 3-10.

Union 46, Brockway 33

A big first quarter made the difference for Union in their 46-33 win over Brockway. The Knights outscored Brockway 18-8 in the opening period, giving Union an advantage that they would not relinquish. Caden Rainey was Union’s top man, scoring 21 points, including going 13-for-17 from the free-throw line. Karter Vogle also had a nice night, hitting four threes and scoring 14 points for Union.

Marcus Copelli led the Rovers with 11 points. Union improves their record to 10-9, while Brockway falls to 2-12.

Girls Results

Redbank Valley 54, Moniteau 49

Alivia Huffman returned to the Redbank lineup in grand style, scoring 22 points in the Bulldogs’ narrow 54-49 win over Moniteau. The Bulldogs did their best work in the middle quarters, coming from behind to end the first half tied with the Warriors before taking a 10 point lead after three quarters. Moniteau came back and made things close in the fourth, but the Bulldogs went 7-for-9 from the line in the quarter to preserve their lead.

Caylen Rearick also scored 12 points for Redbank. Aslyn Pry had a fantastic game for the Warriors, scoring 23 points, including 11 from the foul line. Catherine Kelly added 12 for the Warriors. Redbank Valley improves to 15-4 with the win, while Moniteau falls to 11-9.

