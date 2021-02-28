 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Say What?!: Carpool Lane Driver Found to Be Using Mannequin Passenger

Sunday, February 28, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Carpool-lane-driver-found-to-be-using-mannequin-passengerBALDWIN PARK, Ca. – The California Highway Patrol said a driver using the high-occupancy vehicle lanes of a highway was found to actually be traveling alone, except for “one of the best dummies” police had ever seen.

The CHP said an officer stationed in Baldwin Park pulled over a truck traveling in an HOV lane on Wednesday because the vehicle’s windows were tinted too dark for the officer to see if the driver had a passenger.

Read the full story here.


