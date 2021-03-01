Man Accused in Slaying of Pregnant Woman Remains Jailed in Venango County

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A man who is being charged with homicide in connection with the slaying of a pregnant woman in Pittsburgh remains lodged in the Venango County Jail.

Court documents indicate the Pittsburgh Police Department filed the following charges against 24-year-old Jason Brown, of Pittsburgh, on February 25:

– Criminal Homicide, Homicide 1

– Carrying Firearm Without a License, Felony 3

The charges stem from a shooting that occurred in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood on February 8.

According to the Pittsburgh Tribune, the victim of the shooting, Katara Bray, who had a child with Jason Brown, believed she was pregnant again and was hoping Brown was not the father of the child that she was carrying.

Bray and Brown were allegedly together earlier on the night of the shooting, and Brown reportedly asked Bray to give him a ride somewhere. At least three witnesses reported seeing them leave together.

Around 90 minutes later, police received a call reporting a shooting.

Witnesses in the area of the shooting told police they saw a tall black man with shoulder-length dreads flee the area on foot.

Police then found paperwork belonging to Brown, as well as his cell phone, on the floor of the vehicle where Bray was found shot to death.

On February 19, Brown was arrested in Oil City, after witnesses reported he arrived at a residence with a lockbox that was later found to contain multiple stamp bags of suspected heroin, as well as a bag of suspected methamphetamine and more items of drug paraphernalia.

Brown was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish at 4:00 p.m. on February 19, on the following charges related to the above-described incident:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he remains lodged in the Venango County Jail, where he awaits both a preliminary hearing on the case, as well as extradition to Pittsburgh for arraignment on the charges related to Bray’s murder.

RELATED:

Probation Check in Oil City Leads to Felony Drug Charges for Pittsburgh Man

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.