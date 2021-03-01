SPONSORED: Join the Team at DuBrook
Come join our team at Dubrook!
Dubrook has added seven new concrete mixers to our fleet in Butler and Evans City. We are looking for talented individuals to drive these shiny new trucks!
If you have a CDL and are interested in making up to $25.00 per hour, please stop in and tell us your story.
Applications can be filled out at any of Dubrook’s redi-mix plants in Clarion, DuBois, St. Marys, Butler, Evans City, and Bradford.
If you stop at the Butler location, we can give you a tour of our new plant that was updated in 2020.
Applications can also be accessed online https://dubrookinc.com/careers/ We look forward to meeting with you!
For more information about Dubrook, visit their website here.
Also visit Dubrook’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/dubrookinc for the latest news on Dubrook’s growing fleet.
